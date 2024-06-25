Fire | A wooden house burned down in Vaasa, residents of the nearby area were warned about the smoke

Fire|Residents of the nearby area were advised to close windows and doors to avoid smoke.

Vaasa A large wooden building burned down on Palosaari, says Ostrobothnia’s rescue service.

The rescue service was alerted to a building fire on Levoninkatu on Monday evening a little before midnight.

The rescue service informed about half past one that the fire was in the full fire stage. At that time, the rescue service also said that smoke from the fire was moving towards the center of Vaasa. Residents were advised to close windows and doors to avoid smoke.

A little after two o’clock on Tuesday morning, the rescue service said that the fire had been extinguished and that the post-extinguishing work was underway.