Fire | A terraced house is on fire in Mikkeli – heavy smoke is spreading, the rescue service is asking people to avoid the area

A terraced house is burning in Mikkeli. According to the rescue service, the fire is causing heavy smoke.

in South Savo In Mikkeli, in the Tuppurala area, a lot of smoke is spreading due to a terraced house fire. The Etelä Savo rescue service asks people to avoid the area, where a lot of emergency vehicles also move.

One of the four apartments in the approximately 400-square-meter terraced house had caught fire, and the fire has spread to the attic and roof structures of the entire house. According to the fire marshal on duty, one of the two people in the fire apartment was slightly injured in the fire and everyone in the house has been evacuated.

The fire marshal says that according to preliminary information, the fire started from the air heat pump. He thinks the house will burn to the ground or at least suffer extensive damage.