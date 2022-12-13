Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Fire | A lot of smoke got into Outokumpu’s Kemi mine – the whole mine was evacuated

December 13, 2022
A lot of smoke got into the Kemi mine on the night between Monday and Tuesday, when the device of its ventilation system caught fire. Everyone in the mine has been evacuated.

Keminmaan smoke was detected in the underground parts of the Outokumpu Kemi mine located in the area between Saturday and Sunday. Lapland’s rescue service said at three in the morning that the entire mine has been evacuated.

Firefighter on duty Lauri Manninen says that the rescue service of Lapland was alerted to the mine due to smoke observations. The air heater responsible for the ventilation of the mine had caught fire and a lot of smoke had entered the underground mine.

“That heater filled the whole mine with smoke. It brings fresh and warm air into the mine and now the smoke has spread through that system,” Manninen said after three in the morning.

“The fire is out and we will probably ventilate from the well tonight. When the main air conditioner is down, it will take a little longer.”

Manninen According to the huge underground mine, no one has any business at the moment, because the smoke is so bad in the kilometers of tunnels.

According to the fire chief, the situation at the mine was so unclear at first that it was decided to evacuate everyone in the mine to the surface.

According to the fire chief, 25 people were evacuated from the underground premises of the mine. All the evacuees were exposed to smoke and the first aid has checked their condition.

“According to the current information, no one has such severe symptoms that they need hospital treatment.”

Three units from the rescue service were there and the mine’s own safety organization helped it with rescue tasks.

Outokumpu Chrome Oy’s Kemi mine is Finland’s largest underground mine.

