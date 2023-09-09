Saturday, September 9, 2023
Fire | A historically valuable wooden school was destroyed in Virolahti, the police are investigating

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in World Europe
According to the fire marshal on duty, the wooden, deserted building was fully engulfed in flames when the rescue service arrived.

Old On Saturday, the school building was completely destroyed by fire in Virolahti, Kymenlaakso.

The Kymenlaakso rescue service was alerted to the old school Opintie in Virolahti’s Jokikartano a little before 6:30 in the morning.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the wooden, deserted building was fully engulfed in flames when the rescue service arrived. The task of the rescue service was to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread. According to the fire chief, the police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Mightily according to the site plan of the area, the old log-frame school in Estonia, built at the beginning of the 20th century, has been historically valuable.

