Fire | A fire is burning at the construction site of the Heleni thermal plant in Helsinki’s Oulunkylä

The fire at the oil tank demolition site is raising dark smoke in Helsinki’s Patola.

in Helsinki energy company Helen’s Patola thermal center’s demolition site is burning. The fire is sending up dark smoke, but no one has been injured in the fire and the fire is not a problem for traffic, says the communications designer Linda Sun From Helen’s communication.

However, the surrounding environment is affected by the smell of the smoke.

Suni says that the demolition work of the old oil tank is going on at the heating plant.

The alarm to the Patola thermal center came at half past three in the afternoon. The task is recorded as a major building fire.