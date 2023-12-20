Thursday, December 21, 2023
Fire | A fire from a microwave oven destroyed an apartment in Kallio, Helsinki

December 20, 2023
Fire | A fire from a microwave oven destroyed an apartment in Kallio, Helsinki

The resident of the apartment has been sent to hospital.

Helsinki A fire broke out in an apartment on Helsinginkatu in Kallio the night before Thursday.

Firefighter on duty Vesa Paatelma says the fire started in the microwave. The fire completely engulfed the apartment, and the apartment's occupant has been hospitalized.

There were several units of the rescue service.

People have been evacuated from several apartments because of the smoke. The smoke spread widely to the stairwell and through it to several apartments.

– The fire has been extinguished, but there is ventilation going on. There has also been minor water damage at the site. Several residents have been checked by the emergency services, says Vesa Paatelma.

