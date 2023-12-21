Fire | A fire from a microwave oven destroyed an apartment in Kallio, Helsinki

The resident of the apartment was sent to hospital. The smoke drove residents out of many crabs.

Helsinki A fire broke out in an apartment on Helsinginkatu in Kallio the night before Thursday.

Firefighter on duty Vesa Paatelma said the fire started in the microwave. The fire completely engulfed the apartment, and the apartment's occupant was hospitalized.

There were several units of the rescue service.

The smoke spread widely to the stairwell and through it to several apartments. According to the rescue service, extensive smoke damage was caused to several apartments and the stairwell.

Due to the widespread smoke, people also had to leave the apartments on the neighboring stairs, according to the rescue service. After ventilation, most were able to return to their homes during the night, but a few residents had to go to temporary accommodation due to smoke damage.

“Hopefully, during this day, the apartments will be ventilated and cleaned in such a condition that people can return to their homes,” said the fire marshal on duty Timo Ustinov to STT at six in the morning.