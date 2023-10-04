Fire | A fire engulfed the home of a family with children last night – Anu Mikkola, who happened to be there at the “last minute”, now tells how she saved the family

Anu Mikkola, an early distributor of Kaleva media, was able to save a family with children sleeping in a burning detached house with her quick actions, according to the rescue service.

Kempeläinen An early distributor of Kaleva media Anu Mikkola experienced probably the most memorable night of his life the night before Wednesday.

It was a little past midnight on Wednesday morning, and Mikkola had just started his distribution round in Tyrnävä just a moment before, when he noticed a special fog in the sky.

“I opened the car window and smelled the smell of smoke,” says Mikkola.

He stopped the car on the side of the road and saw where the smell was coming from – smoke rising from the roof of a detached house. He drove to the yard of the house and found that the house was on fire.

“I act like an automatic machine. I ran to the front door, started banging and banging on the door and shouting to wake up the people in the house. It already occurred to me that if they don’t wake up, someone has to break the window and make sure no one is inside.”

However, the family woke up and the people came out themselves. According to the rescue service, the roof of the house was already on fire at this stage.

Mikkola was prepared to call the emergency services as soon as the door opens, but one of the family members managed to call himself. The emergency center instructed Mikkola and the others to stay further away while the fire was extinguished.

When the rescue service was alerted to the fire, it was around half past one. The rescuers did a smoke dive and rescued the family’s cat from the burning building.

Firefighter on duty I met Lehtelä according to Mikkola woke up the family “at the last moment” and probably saved them with his actions.

Situation progressed very quickly, according to Mikkola’s estimate, the entire chain of events took a maximum of ten minutes.

“The feeling was unreal, such that what is really going on here.”

Mikkola was still there for a couple of hours after the arrival of the rescue service and told the fire marshal on duty his information. Finally, the fire marshal gave permission to leave.

After that, he went on his rounds as normal, until he realized that he had not informed his workplace at all.

“Fortunately, the smart operator from Kaleva’s delivery service asked how I was and said that he could shock a colleague for the final round.”

Mikkola himself got home to rest.

It was by many coincidences, he happened to be there at the right time. First of all, he was beating the regular distributor of the route. Because Mikkola drives a right-hand drive car, he goes around the route from a different direction than the others. Anyone else would not have been there until hours later.

In addition, Mikkola is an old volunteer firefighter, so he knew how to act quickly in a situation.

For Mikkola himself, October 4th is an unusual day in the sense that it is his birthday.

“This turned out to be a night and the beginning of a birthday that I’m sure I’ll always remember. The friend said that the birthday started quite fast.”

Mikkola has clearly thought about the fate of the family. He does not want to emphasize his own role, but he emphasizes above all that he wishes respect for the family that experienced a terrible tragedy.

“I wish the family all the best and strength in the midst of this. I hope that their affairs will be sorted out and life will get back on track.”

The roof of the detached house was completely destroyed in the fire. The interior of the building also suffered fire damage and, in addition, extinguishing water flowed into the apartment. According to the rescue service, the wooden and partially brick-clad building was damaged to an uninhabitable condition.

The family was directed to temporary accommodation. There is no information yet on the cause of the fire, but investigators from the rescue service are investigating the matter.

Delivery foreman Niilo Ojanaho Kaleva from the media says that Mikkola will receive a quarterly bonus from the employer’s side for working in accordance with the employer’s values. The bonus will be paid in the next salary payment.