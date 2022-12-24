Fire | A fierce fire broke out in the area of ​​the former adventure park – the cafe in Kuopio’s Hoksopoli was completely destroyed

The building that served as the cafe of the Hoksopoli adventure park was completely destroyed in the fire.

in Kuopio A deserted log house in the Rauhanlahti area burned down late on Christmas Eve. The approximately 100-square-meter house located behind the Rauhanlahti campsite was in open flames when the rescue service reached the site.

“It burned completely. There was really nothing left to put out at that point and the fire was allowed to burn. The clearing work will continue for a few more hours,” says the fire marshal on duty Kalevi Bruun.

According to the fire chief, it is not yet known who owned the building.

“There wasn’t even a plowed road to the site, so it was completely deserted and a very old log house with no electricity.”

Four rescue units were extinguishing the fire. According to current information, there were no injuries in the fire.

On duty according to the fire marshal, there were several reports of the fire, as the house burned with a large flame and was well visible to the surrounding areas. According to the fire marshal, it is a building that served as a cafe for the Hoksopoli adventure park, which operated in Kuopio in the 21st century.

Hoksopoli was an adventure park for the whole family operating in Kuopio between 2007 and 2009, which was supposed to become the city’s main attraction. However, the park, designed as a huge board game, did not attract enough visitors, and it was not opened again in the summer of 2010. Mightily according to the park caused a loss of around 1.5 million euros for the city of Kuopio. Later, a large part of it was demolished.

According to the fire chief, there was no danger of the Christmas Eve fire spreading, as there are no other buildings nearby. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.