Fire | A detached house was badly destroyed in a fire in Espoo – a serious warning from the fire marshal for those who heat stoves for a long time

A single-family house in Espoo suffered major damage when the heat transferred from the light flue of the fireplace set its second floor on fire.

Western Uusimaa the rescue service received an alarm at 00:11 on the night between Monday and Tuesday about a house on fire in Jupper, Espoo. There was smoke on the upper floor of the two-story, approximately 150-square-meter house, and when the rescue service arrived, the flames were already high.

The fire marshal on duty Riku Rantalan according to the report, the house was badly destroyed in the fire and the residents were offered temporary accommodation.

“It wasn’t demolished, but the damage was significant,” says Rantala.

The fire department opened the roof of the building from the inside and outside to put out the fire that had broken into the structures. The interior of the building suffered significant smoke and water damage and the water roof was also opened. Firefighting continued into the morning.

The fire marshal the residents of the house woke up to the smell of smoke and got out on their own. The fire department thinks that the fire started in the light flue of the fireplace.

According to Rantala, the danger is that there will be more similar cases when people heat with fireplaces to save electricity.

“There, the heat has transferred to the structures. This winter, this will certainly come up many more times, when all possible fireplaces are put into use in electrically heated houses, including those that have not been used for years.”

Four units of the West Uusimaa rescue service took part in the extinguishing work.

Light tunnels according to the fire marshal, they are fundamentally safe if the structures are implemented correctly.

“There should be protective distances in structures and these ready-made chimneys are type-approved products. They should be safe, but a light cone like this will never compare to a brick chimney,” says Rantala.

For those who have been heating fireplaces for a long time, Rantala has a serious warning and some simple advice.

“In an advisory opinion, I would say that now you should pay attention to what you burn in the fire pit and how hot it burns.”

“Under no circumstances should you burn any pallets or tilke wood, but wood made specifically for heating purposes, and that too in sufficiently small batches. Otherwise, we will end up like this.”