Fire | A detached house is on fire in Pori's Uusellakoivisto, flames burst through the roof

The flames were visible at half past nine in the evening. Extreme cold challenges firefighters.

Town house returns to Pori in the Uudenkoivisto district. The Satakunta rescue service was alerted to the scene a little before 8 pm on Friday. According to initial information, eight emergency services units went to the scene.

A little after 8 p.m., Koivistonpuistikko was full of fire engines. Thick smoke rose from the windows of the house, after which the flames started to break through the roof of the building.

At first, cars were able to drive past the fire scene, but later the road was shown to be closed.

The fire chief who was there Jarno Joensuu said that the residents of the house have been reached, so the fire apparently did not cause any injuries.

According to Joensuu, the severe cold makes the work of the fire department difficult.

The lights of emergency vehicles colored the street blue. The picture was taken just before the flames rushed through the roof.