Saturday, December 24, 2022
Fire | A Christmas decoration caught fire at the Närpiö fire station

December 24, 2022
No one was injured in the fire, but three people were slightly exposed to the smoke.

Christmas decoration caught fire on Christmas Eve at the Närpiö fire station in Ostrobothnia.

A small fire broke out on the top floor of the fire station in the staff break room a little after eleven o’clock in the morning.

A fire the structural damage was minimal thanks to the quick measures taken by the personnel on site, Ostrobothnia rescue service tells on its website.

Due to smoke damage, the premises of the fire station’s upper floor are closed for the time being.

