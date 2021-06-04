Rumors and leaked news continue for E3, where we already have the schedules of several conferences that will take place. Now, there is an interesting rumor which states that Firaxis would be developing an XCOM-style game with Marvel heroes, possibly being presented at the next video game fair. This, without a doubt, presents the excitement to all the fanatic players of the strategy titles by tunos.

Through the famous forum Reddit, numerous titles were leaked that would be being developed by 2K and the accompanying studies, which have been corroborated by GamesBeat, VGC and Jason Schreier on Twitter. Among the many leaks it stands out that the study Firaxis Games is working on a new turn-based strategy game, but now with Marvel superheroes among its ranks, getting a much more popular component.

Firaxis would be developing an XCOM-style game with Marvel heroes

Yes this 2K leak is real but I’m not sure all of it is going to be at E3. Can’t wait for Marvel XCOM though https://t.co/6TxZSk8hDa – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

The studio known for developing great strategy titles like XCOM and Civilization, he would be working on a much more ambitious one, since he would have the great Marvel ahead of him. While the leak doesn’t go into great detail about it, it only describes that the next game would be XCOM style, but with the whole Marvel squad, including Captain America, Thor, Wolverine, Hulk, and many others. Without a doubt, an excellent idea that would be very interesting to see in action.

Let’s remember that a while ago, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive Strauss Zelnick, commented that Firaxis is working on “Several interesting projects in development that will be revealed this year”, so it could fit perfectly with everything mentioned above. What’s more, Take-Two has the conference confirmed for E3, so we could see a preview or announcement in the next few days. Now, we just have to wait and see if this ends up becoming a reality.

Last updated on 2021-06-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.