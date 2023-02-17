A day of great news announced by Firaxis Games, with the communication – in this saddest case – of the abandonment of Jake SolomonThat leave the team after being historical director of XCOM and of the recent Marvel’s Midnight Sunas well as being a key element for Civilization as well.

The confirmation comes both from Firaxis and from Solomon himself, who with a tweet greeted and thanked his historic team announcing his intention to change and follow his own new dream still not better explained. According to reports from the team, Solomon’s exit took place in a positive and friendly way, beyond the results below the expectations of the excellent Marvel’s Midnight Suns from a commercial point of view.

Jake Solomon, former Creative Director of the XCOM franchise and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, will be leaving the studio. Solomon is leaving the studio after more than two decades at Firaxis Games and was instrumental in revitalizing the turn-based tactics genre with the release of XCOM: Enemy Unknown, XCOM 2 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns,” reads the Firaxis release.

“Jake revolutionized i turn-based tactical games and has continually raised the bar for storytelling in the strategy genre,” Ismailer added. We have a deep appreciation for his work and look forward to seeing what he does in the future,” the team reported.

For his part, Solomon said he left Firaxis to be able to implement new ideas: “I am embarking on a new chapter; however, I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to make my dreams come true at Firaxis Games,” said Solomon . “I am grateful to everyone who enjoyed XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and to my development and publishing partners who helped bring these games to life.”

As we have seen, the team today announced Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, led by Ed Beach, another historical figure of Firaxis. The news at the team then continued with the communication on the change at the top, with Heather Hazen in command of the Civilization, XCOM and Midnight Suns team.