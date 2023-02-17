With the announcement of Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, the press release on the change at the top of Firaxis Gameswith Heather Hazenindustry veteran and chief operating officer of Firaxis Games, promoted to studio headushering in a new era of development at the legendary interactive entertainment studio behind Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM and the recent Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

As head of the studio, Hazen will lead the development teams at Firaxis Games and leading franchises such as Civilization and XCOM, as well as continuing work on Marvel’s Midnight Suns and other potential upcoming titles.

Hazen is a Games Industry Veteran with 22 years of experience in the games and entertainment industry who joined Firaxis Games in 2020 as Chief Operating Officer of the studio. Prior to Firaxis Games, she executive produced Fortnite at Epic Games and Plants vs. Zombies and Bejeweled at PopCap Games. Hazen’s promotion comes as studio head Firaxis, Steve Martin, will be leaving the studio after more than 25 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather Hazen as the new Head of Studio at Firaxis Games and believe she will continue to drive the success Firaxis has consistently achieved as part of 2K’s independent studio model,” said David Ismailer, president of 2K .

“2K and Firaxis Games are deeply grateful for the foundation Steve Martin laid during his time at the studio, spearheading more than 30 game launches across three genre-defining franchises, and for ensuring Heather had a seamless transition. problems in his new role. Firaxis is one of the most renowned studios in our company and the industry and we are confident that the team will continue to achieve great things under his leadership.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue the historic legacy of the studio, starting with the announcement that Firaxis is developing the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise,” said Hazen.

“I am fortunate to work with some of the best developers in our industry, and we plan to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world. Additionally, we will continue to support Marvel’s Midnight Suns with post- launch and explore new creative projects for our teams.”

As we saw with the announcement of Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, Ed Beach he will continue to serve as creative director on the next Civilization. Beach has been integral to the development of titles in the series for more than 15 years and most recently led the design of Civilization VI, the best-selling game in the franchise to date.