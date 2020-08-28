‘The coming breeds will curse you, Humans, when this thought comes to them, you saw Firaq….’ These lines, describing the great personality of Firaq Gorakhpuri, continue to be true even years after his departure. Few of those who have seen Firaq Sahib are still alive, but his poetry is still alive in the minds of people all over the world.

Born in the Hindi-speaking region. Became English scholar. Shayari in Urdu and made a world in the world. The name of Raghupati Sahai aka Firaq Gorakhpuri is taken with great respect among the literary lovers of the country and the world. He also has a big name in his own city of Gorakhpur. It is a different matter that some of his marksmen have survived here. Ravindra Srivastava alias Jugani Bhai, a famous litterateur of Bhojpuri who was a student of English Professor Firak Gorakhpuri at Allahabad University, has a stock of stories related to him. He explains that the identity of Lakshmi Niwas of Firak Gorakhpur in Turkmanpur in Gorakhpur metropolis was once recognized among litterateurs and creators and freedom fighters from across the country. Under his leadership, there was a big march against the British from Laxmi Niwas to Bhiti Rawat of Sahajanwan. to regret! Now there is no such sign in that building to realize that Raghupati Sahai Firaq Gorakhpuri once lived here. Now a school runs there.

Hearing Mahatma Gandhi’s speech, left government job, jumped into freedom struggle

Raghupati Sahai Firak Gorakhpuri, born on 28 August 1896 at Banwarpar in Gola tehsil, said goodbye to this world on 3 March 1982 while doing country service and literature. Firaq’s life is not hidden from anyone. Firaq became PCS only after graduation. However, he quit his job listening to a speech by Mahatma Gandhi. He too jumped into the freedom movement. For this, he also had to pay a year and a half imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500.

Friendship with Jawaharlal Nehru

Firaq moved to Allahabad. Firaq was the son of famous lawyer Gorakh Prasad Ibrat. Mr. Prasad was one of Pandit Motilal Nehru’s best friends. Firaq’s Anand Bhavan started coming and going. He met Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and then became his friend. After the father’s death, Firak was charged with household expenses, sisters’ marriage and education. Pandit Nehru realized this and made him the secretary of the Congress office but Firaq did not consider it his destination.

Gorakhpur house was sold

Firak sold the Laxmi Bhavan in Gorakhpur. The sisters got married. He paid the rest of the loan and started teaching at St. John’s College Agra. Returned to Allahabad here and started teaching as a spokesperson in the English Department of the University. This was the stage when he started to make his own identity through writing.

These creations have a different place

His mother-in-law, mother-in-law, Gulge Nagma, the earth’s turn, Chirang,

Last night, poetry like Sheristan, Shab Namistan, Ghazalistan, Thousand Dastan

The collection has made a different place in the hearts of people even today.

This ghazal was written during the Indo-China war

Burn the Shamman of Sukhan is very sad night

Nava Mir Mir, it is very sad night

Someone should say these thoughts and dreams

Do not go away from the heart, the night is very sad

You are lying face down in a blurred frame

The night is very sad for the stars to appear.

Firaq Gorakhpuri gets respect

Firaq Sahib received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1961 and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1967. Apart from this, in 1970, Firaq Sahib was also awarded two elder Ejjat and Inamat, but he considered Firaq Pirsti and Firaq Fahmi as the greatest prize for themselves.

The world accepted the poetry of poetry

After Ravindra Nath Tagore, Firaq was the only Indian poet whom the world took to heart. Firaq did not get this position just like that. He has told his story something like ‘I have raised this voice to die. Today, whose shame is Shamme Mehrab Hayat.

In 1951, elections were fought from Gorakhpur

Ravindra Srivastava alias Jugani Bhai said that Firaq had fought from Gorakhpur in the first election after Independence Gorakhpuri at the behest of big socialist leader Shibban Lal Saxena. In one meeting, he himself praised Congress candidate Shron Singh. He lost the election. But through his impunity and poetry, he continued to rule the hearts of the public even then, he is still under control.

Indira Gandhi wanted to be sent to Rajya Sabha, turned down offer

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi talked of sending Firak to the Rajya Sabha. Firaq thought for a while. Saying thank you that you keep taking care of me like this, this will be my biggest gift.

Some of his lines-

One world is in my eyes

But that world is not available yet.

Night meets your slaves

But that adoration is not found.

This is the beauty of every world

But you do not get your Kafiri.

What to cry for friendship

Basfa hostility is not found.

Eye is eye but me

Nargisse-Samaritan is not available.

Till the flame of the conscience rises

The eye does not get light

Do not be jealous of the sorrow

Heart does not get true happiness.