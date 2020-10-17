Mumbai: An FIA has also been registered against Rangoli Chandel, sister of actress Kangana Ranaut. A case has been registered in the strict sections of treason. This includes sections 154A, 295A, 124A, 34 of IPC. Let me tell you that Kangana has been in the headlines for her statements in recent times.

Earlier, casting director Sahil Ashrafali Syed’s lawyer Ravish Zamindar said that his client has filed a complaint in the court seeking registration of an FIR against the actress and her sister under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complainant alleged that the actress has been defaming Bollywood for the past two months through her tweets and television interviews. In the complaint, he said that Ranaut has made very objectionable comments in the tweet, which has hurt not only his feelings but also that of many other artists.

Syed alleged that Kangana Ranaut is trying to divide the artists on communal basis. He said, “His sister also made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between the two religious groups.”

Looking at the documents in the record and the plea of ​​the lawyer, the court found that the actress had committed a cognizable offense. The court directed the concerned police station to conduct an inquiry and initiate necessary action against the actress and her sister under the relevant provisions of the Criminal Penal Procedure Code (CRPC). The court said, “All the allegations are based on comments made in electronic media such as Twitter and interviews and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary.”

Kangna said on FIR- Pappu army in Maharashtra cannot see anything other than me, I will come soon