There is information about the arrest of the man who threatened on social media about the cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his daughter Jiva from Kutch, Gujarat. It is said that the threatening person has been arrested from Namna Kapaya village of Munda. A case has been registered against him by the Ranchi Police with the consent of Dhoni’s family at Ratu police station. The accused arrested by the Gujarat Police will be handed over to the Ranchi Police. It is reported that the technical team of the Jharkhand Police, while investigating the case, found that the IP address of Gujarat had been abused by the vulgar remarks and the full details of the threat were revealed. After taking action, the accused youth has been arrested.

Earlier, Ranchi cricketers protested on IPL’s Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on social media for threatening and abusive remarks made on his daughter and demanded to arrest the culprits soon. Cricketers Ajatashatru, SP Gautam and Satyam Roy, performing at Albert Ekka Chowk in the capital Ranchi, said that it has been more than 24 hours till now the arrest of the convict has not been done, the culprit should be arrested at the earliest. The protesters said that till the arrest of the accused. Till then their movement will continue.

Threat is received from Gujarat

Here, in the preliminary investigation conducted by the technical cell of Ranchi Police, it has come to light that a threatening objectionable post was posted on social media from Gujarat about the daughter of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is suspected that due to Dhoni’s poor performance in the IPL, some headstrong posted an objectionable and threatening post.

Security of Dhoni’s residence increased

Ranchi’s rural SP Naushad Alam said that people coming and going around Dhoni’s house are being closely monitored. Till the end of the IPL, additional police personnel have been deployed in the security of the farm house at Simaliya in Dhoni’s Ratu. PCR and patrolling vehicles have been patrolling 24 hours around the house. Rural SP said that Ratu Thanedar Rajiv Ranjan Lal reached Dhoni’s form house and talked to his close friend Cheetu. He has said that the family will soon give a written complaint to the police station.