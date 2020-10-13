An FIR has been registered against actress Kangana Ranaut in Tumkuru district of Karnataka. The police officer gave information about this. On Friday, a court had directed the police to register an FIR regarding a tweet against Kangana.

The court of First Class Judicial Magistrate (JMFC) of Tumkuru had directed the Inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against Ranaut on the basis of a complaint filed by advocate Ramesh Naik.

FIR registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district over a tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against the recently enacted central farm laws: Police – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2020

The court said that the complainant has filed a complaint under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC. Let us know that PM Modi had recently tweeted in relation to the applicable agricultural bills.

While retweeting this, Kagna Ranaut had said, “Prime Minister, someone who is sleeping can be woken up, which can be explained by misunderstanding but what should be done by sleeping, not acting to understand what you explain Will it matter? They are the same terrorists. The CAA (Amended Citizenship Act) did not give citizenship to a single human being, but they shed the blood rivers.

Just as Shri Krishna had a Narayani army, Pappu also has a champu army that knows how to fight only on the basis of rumors, this is my original tweet if someone proves that I called farmers terrorists, I always apologize Leave tweeter for ???? https://t.co/26LwVH1QD9 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Naik said that this sentiment hurt his feelings, after which he decided to register an FIR against Ranaut.