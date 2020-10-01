new Delhi: An FIR has been registered against 203 Congress leaders, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, in the Ecotech 1 police station of UP. Cases have been registered against all the leaders for violations of 144, 188, 269, 270 IPC Act and sections 3 and 4 of the epidemic.

Let me tell you that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were going to Hathras to meet the family of the gang rape victim. During this time a large number of Congress workers were also present.

The convoy of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and many other senior leaders of the Congress was first stopped near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, after which they left for Hathras on foot. After some time, the police took them into custody on the Yamuna Expressway.

Congress sources said that the police took Rahul, Priyanka and other senior leaders to a guest house in a police jeep and were then released. After this, he went back to Delhi under the security cordon of the police.

During this time, Uttar Pradesh police pushed him to stop Rahul Gandhi, due to which he fell to the ground. After being stopped by the police, Rahul Gandhi alleged that it is Jungleraj’s condition in the state that even meeting a family in mourning scares the government.

He tweeted, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, loved ones are not left alone in their hour of grief. Jungleraj’s alam in Uttar Pradesh is that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be afraid so much, Chief Minister!

Let me tell you that on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped.

The girl was first admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to spinal cord injury and tongue biting. He was then taken to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died early on Tuesday.

There is anger across the country about this incident. This outrage increased when the administration cremated the girl at around three in the night.

Hathras case: Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC took automatic cognizance