The Noida Police registered an FIR against 153 Congressmen, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Singh Hooda, PL Punia and Sachin Pilot after a day-long high-voltage drama in Greater Noida on Thursday in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Hathras incident. is. 50 unknown people are also involved in the FIR. Priyanka Gandhi is also in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the information, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police has registered an FIR against 203 Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and the current National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. This FIR has been lodged in Ecotech One Police Station of Greater Noida.

According to the information received from the Police Commissionerate, the case is under section 188 of IPC (violation of Section 144 of CrPC), 270 (endangering the life of common man during infectious disease) and Section 4 of Infectious Disease Prevention Act-1869. (Disregard of orders issued on behalf of the authorized officer). 153 Congressmen including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Ajay Singh alias Lallu, Deepender Singh Hooda, PL Punia, Sachin Pilot, Gautam Budh Nagar Congress President Ajay Chaudhary, Noida Mahanagar Congress President Shahabuddin, Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Virendra Singh Guddu and Jitin Prasad Has been nominated. 50 unknown people have also been included in the FIR.

Rahul was adamant on going to Hathras

Actually, the convoy of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to Hathras to meet the families of Hathras gangrape victim was stopped by the police at the Greater Noida Zero Point. After this, Rahul and Priyanka had left for Hathras on a tight security cordon. Police detained him on the Yamuna Expressway to stop him. He was also lathi-charged by the police after protests by angry Congress workers.

The police took Rahul, Priyanka and other senior leaders to a guest house in a police jeep and were then released. After this, he went back to Delhi under the security cordon of the police.

How Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras fell on the ground, police pushed

After this, the Congress party has released some pictures from its Twitter handle claiming that the Uttar Pradesh police pushed them to stop Rahul Gandhi due to which he fell to the ground. After being stopped by the police, Rahul Gandhi alleged that it is Jungleraj’s condition in the state that meeting a family mourning also scares the government.

At the same time, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the police used sticks to stop her and Rahul Gandhi from going to Hathras, but the egoistic government’s sticks could not stop them. “Stopped us from going to Hathras,” he tweeted. When we all went out on foot with Rahul ji, we were repeatedly stopped, used lathi in a barbaric manner. Many workers are injured. But our intention is sure. The sticks of an egotistical government cannot stop us. I wish, this lathi, this police would stand in defense of Hathras’s dalit daughter.

Priyanka said while going to Hathras – Girls are not safe anywhere in UP

Speaking to the media during this, Priyanka said that girls are not safe anywhere in Uttar Pradesh from Hathras to Balrampur today. Girls are being tortured everywhere and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh is responsible for this. The government will have to take responsibility for the safety of women.

He said that Yogi Adityanath, who claimed to be the keeper of Hindutva, has prevented a father from performing the last rites of his daughter. Priyanka said that I am also a woman and I am the mother of an 18 year old daughter, so I can understand the pain of Hathras’s mother very well. He said that we are not going to roam in Hathras, but to console the aggrieved family and for this they do not need anyone’s permission.