Sister wrote – will not break
Sushant’s sister Shweta has tweeted, “We are not going to break through anything, especially with this false FIR.”
Lawyer’s charge – Mumbai police trying to keep active
On this FIR, advocate Vikas Singh of Sushant’s father says that it is clear that there is an attempt to keep the Mumbai Police active in this case so that they can do some harm and ensure that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is given this Justice not found in the case.
Complaint taking contempt of court
Vikas Singh had said that the CBI is looking into the matter and the Mumbai Police does not have the right to interfere. He also said that if the Mumbai Police takes a complaint, it will be a contempt of court and then we will proceed accordingly. Explain that the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of the case to the CBI. Also ordered that CBI will conduct every investigation related to this case and Mumbai Police will have to cooperate in this.
