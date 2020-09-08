In the case, she has given a complaint against her sister Priyanka to the Mumbai Police. Riya alleges that she had asked Sushant to buy him by writing illegal medicines on fake doctor’s fake plea. Now Sushant’s sister has reacted to this. According to the latest reports, the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Sushant’s sister Mitu, Priyanka and a Delhi doctor.

Sister wrote – will not break

Sushant’s sister Shweta has tweeted, “We are not going to break through anything, especially with this false FIR.”

Lawyer’s charge – Mumbai police trying to keep active

On this FIR, advocate Vikas Singh of Sushant’s father says that it is clear that there is an attempt to keep the Mumbai Police active in this case so that they can do some harm and ensure that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is given this Justice not found in the case.

Complaint taking contempt of court

Vikas Singh had said that the CBI is looking into the matter and the Mumbai Police does not have the right to interfere. He also said that if the Mumbai Police takes a complaint, it will be a contempt of court and then we will proceed accordingly. Explain that the Supreme Court handed over the investigation of the case to the CBI. Also ordered that CBI will conduct every investigation related to this case and Mumbai Police will have to cooperate in this.