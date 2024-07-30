Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/30/2024 – 17:42

DataZAP and Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas) announced this Tuesday, the 30th, the expansion of the FipeZAP Index with the inclusion of six new Brazilian capitals in the real estate sales index and 11 new cities in the rental survey.

With the expansion, the number of cities covered by the index that measures property prices rose to 56 for sales and 36 for rentals.

The new capitals included in the sales index are: Aracaju (SE), Belém (PA), Cuiabá (MT), Natal (RN), São Luís (MA) and Teresina (PI). In addition to these, the rental index will include the cities of Campo Grande (MS), João Pessoa (PB), Maceió (AL), Manaus (AM) and Vitória (ES).

“The expansion of the Index is a reflection of the reach of the OLX Group’s real estate portals, covering 90% of the country. The inclusion of new cities ensures a more complete and up-to-date sample, offering more accurate analyses of price trends for investors and consumers, not only in each city, but also across the country. Location is crucial when studying property prices, as regional characteristics directly influence market value,” highlights Coriolano Lacerda, DataZAP’s Market Research and Intelligence Manager.

With the new cities, 22 capitals will be mapped by FipeZap. Boa Vista (RR), Macapá (AP), Palmas (TO), Porto Velho (RO) and Rio Branco (AC) remain outside the survey.

Company also released launch index

Last Wednesday, the 24th, DataZap announced the launch of the Real Estate Launch Index (ILI). With it, in addition to taking into account apartment advertisements on the platform, the company will also have a survey of new developments to be launched in 11 strategic regions of the country.

In its first edition, the ILI shows a significant increase in the prices of real estate launches in the second quarter of 2024 (1.78%), surpassing the growth of the FGV INCC, which was 1.57%.