The price of residential real estate recorded the highest increase in eight years in 2022, according to a survey by FipeZap+ released this Wednesday (11). In total, the increase recorded was 6.16% during the twelve months of the survey, behind only the data collected in 2014, when the index reached 6.70%.

The percentage is higher than the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) of 2022, of 5.79%. The actual increase, however, was 0.37%. Compared to the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), known as “rent inflation”, the price increased by 0.71%.

+ Property price hike must have ‘brake’

The biggest increases were registered in Vitória, in Espírito Santo, and Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina. Property values ​​increased by 23.23% and 21.73%, respectively. The only exception registered was in Canoas, in Rio Grande do Sul, where the index points to a drop of 1.02% in property values ​​in the capital.

Goiânia, Campo Grande and Curitiba are two other cities that stood out in the research. According to the report, the registered increases were 20.91%, 14.03% and 13.64%, respectively.

The survey carried out by FipeZap follows the average price of residential properties in 50 Brazilian cities. The company follows the trend of the real estate market and uses advertisements on the Internet as the basis for data collection.

Check the increase by capital: