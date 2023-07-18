Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/18/2023 – 10:51 am

Share



The coordinator of the Consumer Price Index of the Economic Research Institute Foundation (IPC-Fipe), Guilherme Moreira, residually adjusted his projection for the closing of the indicator in July, which changed from 0.02% to 0.03%. As disclosed by Fipe this Tuesday morning, the 18th, the IPC accelerated from a fall of 0.02% to a retreat of 0.01% in the passage from the first to the second four-week period of the month.

Among the highlights of this reading, and which justify the adjustment in the projection, Moreira mentions that the Transport group (-0.09% to 0.04%) has already “turned the signal” and should start to pressure the index upwards, in the wake of of the reeneration of fuels. Both gasoline (1.39% to 2.68%) and ethanol (-3.66% to -1.73%) accelerated in this reading. “But at the end of the quadrissemana, this variation is already greater, 3.92% in gasoline and 1.72% positive in ethanol”, observes Moreira.

According to the coordinator, the effect of rising fuel prices, however, has been moderated by falls in new cars (-2.56% to -3.83%) still under the effect of the federal government’s incentive program for automakers and production of vehicles.

The Food group (-0.71% to -0.78%) also continued to fall in this reading, with emphasis on the deflations observed in most of the meat cuts that make up the group, points out Moreira. “We continue to see the reflections of the decreases in the costs of inputs, especially grains, at the same time that the internal demand is not so heated”, he says.

For Moreira, another highlight of this and the recent readings of the IPC-Fipe have been the “behaved” variations of the Personal expenses group (0.28% to 0.24%) and items related to services in general. “They were components that rose a lot in the post-pandemic reopening movement, but that are now without much pressure, even due to credit conditions and high interest rates”, he explains. “Inflation of some services is returning to the level of the rest of the economy, and this is reflected in prices”, he adds.

With this, the coordinator assesses that the projection for the IPC-Fipe at the end of the year, currently 5.5%, should be revised downwards in the coming weeks, with the estimate getting closer to 5.0%.























