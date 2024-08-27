From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/27/2024 – 12:45

Banco Safra made available on the morning of Tuesday, the 27th, a new infrastructure equity investment fund (FIP) focused on solar power plants. According to Safra Asset, the institution’s investment segment, more than 3,500 clients participated in the offering.

Named FIP Copernico and traded on the Brazilian stock exchange under the ticker COPN11, the fund owns power plants that generate approximately 31 MWp (megawatt peak, a unit of measurement used in solar energy). The data is also from the bank, according to which the amount generated guarantees a saving of 15 tons of CO2 emissions.

+Reformulated, Gradiente enters the solar energy market with a focus on the end consumer

“It is important to highlight the role of this type of fund in society, such as the relevance of investment in the renewable energy sector, at a critical time in relation to climate change and the transition to a low-carbon economy,” the bank said in a note.

Among the advantages announced by the bank for the fund are exemption from income tax on income and capital gains; distribution of dividends from 2025; and an expected return of IPCA plus a rate between 9.5% and 10.5%.

The COPN11 offering reached the maximum and final amount of R$250 million. Demand was 40% above supply.