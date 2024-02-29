Each Fiorucci x Samsung card, available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models, is equipped with NFC technology

Samsung Electronics Italia has announced the collaboration with Fiorucci with a collection of cards to personalize the new top-of-the-range smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, presented in January at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Each Fiorucci x Samsung card, available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra models, is equipped with NFC technology: once inserted inside the Flipsuit cover, the smartphone's lock screen automatically synchronizes with the design of the card via a dynamic and colorful GIF.

“We are thrilled to be part of the new chapter of Fiorucci's iconic history with a collaboration that aims to revive that unmistakable creative approach also in our new smartphones of the Galaxy S24 series,” declared Paolo Bagnoli, Head of Marketing and Retail of the Mobile division eXperience by Samsung Electronics Italia. “Passion for experimentation, contemporary design and free self-expression represent fundamental elements for us to inspire the new generations”. The Fiorucci x Samsung cards will soon be available on the Samsung.com online shop for Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra at the price of 21.90 euros, while the FlipSuit case is available at the price of 49.90 euros.