What a turnaround

“31 points to recover? They told me 24…”. As Charles Leclerc after the success in Monaco he let it be understood that his great goal, obviously never put aside, is to compete for the World Drivers’ title, a hope reiterated recently also in an interview given to The print where although he limited himself to saying that Ferrari has a particular chance for the Constructors’ title he added that “will push to the end” for that Pilots.

In four races, however, the gap from Max Verstappen has increased from 31 to 105 points. Very heavy, in this perspective, are the three zeros ‘struck’ by Leclerc in Canada, Austria and Great Britain, interspersed with the fourth place in Barcelona, ​​a Sunday in which Verstappen won. Making the comeback plans even more complicated is the fact that Ferrari at the moment cannot count on a technical supremacy such as to hypothesize placing heavy one-twos aimed at quickly eroding the gap in the standings. Indeed, the great balance that has emerged in the last month could be the greatest ally of Max Verstappen and Red Bull, a duo that, having lost the technical advantage, is managing ‘by trade’ to extend their lead in both standings.

In fact, Mercedes has also arrived at the top, a team that – and rightly so – Caesar Fiorio had defined in an interview given to FormulaPassion.it “a fourth-rate stable” a few months ago. Now, in the role of those who must rebuild, there is Ferrari, currently in the middle of the ford after a package of updates that must be remodulated to be truly effective. “After Munich I was among the deluded – the words of Fiorio interviewed by The Courier of Sport – I thought it would be a battle with Red Bull, a head-to-head with at most a few last-minute changes from our rivals. Instead, I have to think again. If all goes well, today we are the fourth force, if all goes well”. The former Ferrari sporting director also commented on Cardile’s exit from the technical organization of Maranello (the former technical director has already been made official by Aston Martin). “A reference is missing, but I don’t think, however, that Ferrari was caught so unprepared on this topic. It’s not possible. Also because it’s not a bolt from the blue, it’s not news”, Fiorio added.