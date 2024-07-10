An auction for the best of all

Adrian Newey continues to dominate the spotlight and it couldn’t be otherwise since one of the longest-serving and most successful designers in the history of F1 is currently on the market after his separation from Red Bull made official on May 1st. The aerodynamics wizard is ‘engaged’ to Ferrari, but the aisle to the altar could be longer than expected and herald second thoughts. Whether the wedding ‘has to take place’ or not will only be confirmed by the official press releases and in the meantime Mrs. Newey, Amanda, is having fun on social media posting messages that say everything and the opposite of everything.

Reached by The Courier of Sportthe former sporting director of Ferrari Caesar Fiorio he stressed that from the height of his status Adrian Newey has a very high bargaining power, which goes well beyond the mere economic recognition, an aspect that is certainly not secondary, but not even exclusive in directing or not the choice of the now ex Red Bull. “As soon as it was known that he was leaving Red Bull, a sort of auction was unleashed – the words of Fiorio – I think Newey will choose his team of engine engineers and aerodynamicists wherever he has to go, even if he is good as a soloist”.

“I don’t know if he will come to Ferrari – added Fiorio – of course it would be nice to see him working alongside Lewis Hamilton in Maranello, I would love to see him”Ferrari has just lost its technical director Enrico Cardile who moved to Aston Martin, the role has currently been taken on on an interim basis by team principal Frederic Vasseur, a position that could be given to Loic Serrathe ex-Mercedes ‘top guy’ snatched from the competition by Vasseur last summer who is waiting to finish the gardening leave to be operational in Maranello from 1 October.