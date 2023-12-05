The rally enters theaters

If you are a fan of rallies and cinema, the beginning of 2024 will bring you – a little late – a very welcome Christmas gift.

In fact, the release of the highly anticipated film is scheduled for January 5th – in some American theaters Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lance, which retraces the magnificent ’80s of rallying and in particular focuses on the world challenge between the Turin company and the Four Rings giant. In Italy the film, distributed by Medusa, will be available at the cinema from February 29.

1983, the Audi-Lancia duel

The main focus is on 1983 season and narrates the historic rivalry between the unbeatable German Audi team led by Roland Gumpert (played in the film by Daniel Brühlformerly Niki Lauda in Rush) and the Italian one of Lancia headed Cesare Fiorio (Riccardo Scamarcio).

Among the protagonists there is also the actor Volker Bruch, who plays the role of the driver Walter Röhrl, representative of Lancia in that season and who then, starting from 1984, will move on to racing for Audi. He is the director of the film Stefano Mordini (former director of The Catholic school) who also worked on the screenplay together with Filippo Bologna and Riccardo Scamarcio himself.