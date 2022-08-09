There Ferrari he has been chasing the title of world champion in Formula 1 for over ten years: the last success among the drivers is in fact dated 2007 and bears the signature of Kimi Raikkonen, the most recent constructor laurel is instead of 2008 with Raikkonen and Massa. And to say that in these three decades, the Red from Maranello has had drivers who have made motoring history at the wheel such as the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and the four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, as well as the returning horse Kimi Raikkonen and a young talented like Charles Leclerc. Something has always been lacking to catch the long-awaited world championship and beat real battleships like the Red Bull of blown exhausts and the Mercedes of the hybrid era. In addition to the drivers, in recent years there have also been several team principals, from Stefano Domenicali to Marco Mattiacci, passing through Maurizio Arrivabene, up to Mattia Binotto.

Also Cesare FiorioFerrari sporting director between 1989 and 1991, he experimented with Alain Prost what it means to have a world champion in the team and not be able to bring the title to Maranello: “La Rossa was a point of arrival, of which I am proud. In the previous 10 years, Ferrari had only won 3 times. I won 9 of 36 GPs, so a success every 4 races. And a close to World Cup in the second year: if Senna hadn’t thrown Prost out at Suzuka, he would have been ours“. On the note negotiation with Senna that damaged relations with Prost remember: “The reality is different. Only me, him and the Ferrari board knew the negotiation with Senna. Prost was prodded by a high-ranking corporate boyar: ‘Do you know your boss is about to hire Senna?’ He stepped over me and added: ‘As long as I’m here, Ayrton won’t come.’ Prost invited this person to tell Cesare Romiti. I realized that my time in Maranello was over for me. I didn’t care if the two got along. Pilots don’t have to love each other, to hell with anyone who thinks otherwise“. In the interview granted to Corriere della Sera he then concluded, reflecting on the lack of successes in Ferrari of Alonso and Vettel: “When you have riders of that level you have to win within a couple of years: otherwise everything collapses ”.