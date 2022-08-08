The professional life of Mattia Binotto it has been practically entirely dedicated to Ferrari, since joining the Scuderia at the age of 26, after graduating in Mechanical Engineering from the Lausanne Polytechnic and a Masters in Automobile Engineering from Modena. Joined the team as an engine engineer for the test team, he held this role until 2003, progressing to engineering engineer for the racing team in 2004 and to chief racing and assembly engineer. In 2009 he took up the position of operational manager of the Engine and Kers Department and subsequently head of the power unit, until he became technical manager of the team in 2016. Three years ago, in January 2019, the promotion to team principal and administrative director of the Sports Management. A very respectable curriculum, although, as recently declared by Binotto himself during an interview with Skydid not have among his dreams to become team principal.

According to the authoritative opinion of Cesare Fioriohis counterpart in Ferrari between 1989 and 1991, Binotto “He is an excellent technician, who has had to learn a job that is not his“. The Piedmontese manager during an interview with Corriere della Sera he then continued: “Now he has to get Ferrari back to its early season glaze after mistakes and breakdowns, but for me the car is the best in the championship “. For Fiorio the union between the pit wall and the driver is fundamental, and he has also dedicated a reflection to thewas gilded by Michael Schumacher in Ferrari: “Jean Todt’s real intuition was to hire Benetton’s winning staff. Michael didn’t have to challenge super phenomena and lost world championships to normal opponents. When a very strong one arrived, namely Alonso, the dream team disbanded. Todt would then go to the FIA, Schumi seemed to have finished with F1 but then came back and it was a mistake: Rosberg massacred him ”.