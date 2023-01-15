Only Italian is spoken in Paris. Double team triumph for the blue foil: Italy wins both the men’s and women’s team competitions, closing the World Cup event in the French capital with a sensational domination. Not even the time to enjoy the great individual results of Saturday, under the eyes of the Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi, who scored another super double for Italian fencing today.

Men

—

Coach Stefano Cerioni’s Italy triumphed in the men’s competition with Daniele Garozzo, Tommaso Marini, Alessio Foconi and Guillaume Bianchi at the end of an exciting final, won 45-42 against the United States. For the Azzurri debut of the day with a clear success against Spain for 45-16. The onslaught of the quarterfinals, dominated and won 45-22 against Korea, was practically without history. Completely different music in the semifinal against Japan, lived on the edge of a throbbing balance between overtaking, counter-overtaking and attempts to reach immediately blocked by both sides. In the last two fractions first a large run by Marini and then the coldness of Garozzo in placing the last and decisive jab allowed Italy to win 45-44 and thus detach the ticket for the final against the United States of Massialas, Itkin, Heinhard and Chamley Watson. It was a vibrant and hard-fought match, which developed point by point, with the turning point in the last “round” of bouts in which Foconi extends to 35-32, Marini takes over and runs away to 40-34, Garozzo in the last fraction contains the American return and closes 45-42. For the Italian men’s foil team, reigning world and European champions, it is the third podium of the season in as many World Cup races after the second place on their debut in Bonn and the third place last month in Tokyo, now the first success by 2022/2023, right at the “Stade de Coubertin” where a year ago, overcoming France in the final, the magical year of the blue foil team began.