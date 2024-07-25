Fioretta Mari, actress, theatre director, former acting teacher at the talent show Friendsshe says she is disappointed by Miriam Leone, whom she accuses of ingratitude.

He does so in an interview with Felice Cavallaro for the Corriere della Sera. In the interview Mari mentions some names of students she is “proud of”, such as Serena Autieri, Caterina Balivo, Alessandra Amoroso: “Always affectionate, loving – she says -, they studied diction and acting with me”.

And then also Giusy Buscemi, “grateful – she observes – unlike some others”. Who? Mari doesn’t hold back: “Let’s say it, Miriam Leone. A great pain in my life”.

“They had rejected her from Miss Italy: I fished her out and she won,” she recalls. “I even put her in touch with Anna Strasberg, the last wife of Lee Strasberg, Marilyn Monroe’s acting coach. She wanted to bring her to America. Good girl. Never seen her again. If only she had thanked me once…”.

In the interview, the 78-year-old actress also dedicates an affectionate thought to Maria De Filippi, host of Amici: “With her – she observes – eleven wonderful years of my life”.

A collaboration that ended several years ago: “A pain. I was fond of Maria, Sabina Gregoretti, the guys, the staff”, but it was a “forced” separation, she specifies. “Maria stopped acting. What was I doing there?”.

