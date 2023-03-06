Soccer

Virtus Entella wins at home against Fiorenzuola 3-1. Clear victory for the Chiavarese who score their 11th consecutive useful result, 9 wins and 2 draws, and take themselves in the standings to -6 points from Reggiana, their next opponent. For the record: Entella strikes cold with Zamparo, the same biancoceleste striker doubles in the 24th minute, Corbari ends the game in the second half. Piccinini to sign for the guests.



01:08