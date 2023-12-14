The first dramatic details emerge of the femicide that occurred yesterday in Milan, in which Mrs. Fiorenza Rancilio, 73 year old real estate developer. The person who killed her was her 35-year-old son, Guido Pozzolini Gobbi Rancilio, who hit her several times with a gym weight. The object identified by forensics thanks to the luminol test.

A new tragedy it struck the Rancilio family, one of the best known in Lombardy, owners of what over the years has become a real empire in the world of real estate.

In 1978 Augustus Rancilio26-year-old son of Gervaso Rancilio, owner of the company, came kidnapped by the 'Ndrangheta and every trace of him was lost.

The father and sister, Fiorenza, carried on the family's entrepreneurial activities and also founded an association in the name of Augustus.

In 1992, the boss Saverio Morabito confessed to the kidnapping and killing of the young scion, which occurred a few days after the kidnapping.

Today the other heiress, Fiorenza Rancilio, died. She and she died at the hands of her son, the 35-year-old Guido Pozzolini Gobbi Ranciliowho at the height of a mental crisis, according to what has emerged so far, hit her several times in the skull with a gym weight.

The investigations into the death of Fiorenza Rancilio

The one who raised the alarm and requested the intervention of the police in the apartment located in via Crocefisso housekeeperwho upon entering the house would have noticed the body of the landlady lying on the floor, in the dining room, wrapped in blankets and towels.

The Carabinieri, having arrived on site, would have found his 35 year old son of the woman in another room, sitting, silent, in a clear state of shock. It turned out that the catatonic state he was in was also due to the consumption of psychotropic drugs.

Drugs that the 35-year-old had been taking for some time, for problems with schizophrenia from which he suffered, for which he had been hospitalized several times and for which his own mother had confided that she had fear.

Now he finds himself hospitalized and guarded in the psychiatry department of the Milan Polyclinic and he is the only one suspected of the voluntary murder of his mother.

It is not excluded that he has the mother was also stunned with drugs before killing her.