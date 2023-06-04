Fiorentina will try to snatch the title from the English. They do not start as clear favourites, but they have players to win. Here in 90min we leave you with the possible alignment of the Italians:
BY: TERRACCIANO – The Italian goalkeeper is a key player in Fiorentina’s defence. His agility and reflexes allow him to make important interventions and keep his goal safe during matches.
RD: DODO – The Brazilian right-back provides speed and imbalance in the band. We are talking about one of the most underrated players in the Italian team.
CB: MILENKOVIC – The Serbian defender is a solid and forceful player at the heart of the defence. His physical presence and ability to intercept balls are essential to neutralize rival attacks.
CDF: IGOR – The Brazilian central defender provides security and solidity at the back. His good positioning and ability to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards make him a reliable player on the defensive line.
LI: BIRAGHI – The Italian left-back stands out for his projection in attack and his ability to generate danger from the wing.
MC: AMRABAT – The Moroccan midfielder is a versatile player who provides balance in the midfield. His vision of the game, recovery capacity and good ball handling make him a fundamental player in the distribution of the game. FC Barcelona is interested in taking over his services.
MC: BONAVENTURA – The experienced Italian midfielder has great technical quality and vision of the game. His ability to organize the game and generate scoring chances is essential in a team as fun as Fiore.
MC: CASTROVILI – The young Italian midfielder is a rising promise. His ability to unbalance, his vision of the game and his ability to reach the rival area make him a dangerous player in the Fiorentina attack.
ED: NICO GONZALEZ – The Argentinian winger is a fast and skilled player in one against one. His ability to overflow down the wing and generate scoring chances make him a constant threat to opposing defences.
DC: CABRAL – The Brazilian is a benchmark in the Fiorentina attack. They signed him to replace Vlahovic and he has fulfilled the objective.
EI: BREKALO – The Croatian winger is an unbalancing and fast player. His dribbling ability and his ability to finish plays are essential in Fiorentina’s attack.
Goalie: Terracciano
defenses: Dodo, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi
Midfielders: Amrabat, Bonaventura, Castrovili
strikers: Gonzázlez, Cabral, Brekalo
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Fiorentinas #lineup #face #West #Ham #Conference #League #final
Leave a Reply