The AC Fiorentina is close to playing the final of the Europe Conference League against him West Ham and it promises to be a game of great intensity and football. The Italian team will have the opportunity to claim an intercontinental title Over the years, Fiorentina have won numerous titles and have left an indelible mark on the hearts of their passionate fans. In this article, we will explore the club’s record in detail, recalling the most glorious moments in its history.
Fiorentina has reached the pinnacle of Italian football twice, becoming Serie A champion. The titles came in the 1955-1956 and 1968-1969 seasons, leaving an indelible mark on the club’s history.
The Coppa Italia tournament has also been fertile ground for Fiorentina, who have tasted victory in this prestigious tournament six times. The titles were won in the 1939-1940, 1960-1961, 1965-1966, 1974-1975, 1995-1996 and 2000-2001 seasons.
Fiorentina’s first victory in the Mitropa Cup came in the 1965 season. The Italian team showed great performance throughout the tournament and faced Újpest Dozsa from Hungary in the final. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Fiorentina prevailed in the second leg with a score of 2-0, becoming champions.
Fiorentina’s second victory in the Mitropa Cup came in the 1974 season. On this occasion, the Italian team faced Vasas SC of Hungary in the final. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Fiorentina prevailed in the second leg with a resounding 3-0 victory, thus securing their second title in this prestigious tournament.
The Supercoppa Italiana, which pits the Serie A champion against the Coppa Italia winner, has also seen Fiorentina lift the trophy on one occasion. The club achieved this title in the 1996-1997 season, further consolidating its legacy.
Victory in the 1961-62 European Cup Winners’ Cup was a historic achievement for Fiorentina, as they became the first Italian club to win this prestigious tournament. The triumph further cemented the club’s reputation and legacy at the European level, leaving an indelible mark on the history of AC Fiorentina.
|
Competition
|
No. titles
|
seasons
|
A series
|
2
|
1955-1956 and 1968-1969
|
Italian Cup
|
6
|
1939-1940, 1960-1961, 1965-1966, 1974-1975, 1995-1996 and 2000-2001
|
Mitropa Cup
|
2
|
1965 and 1974
|
Super Cup
|
1
|
1996-1997
|
European Cup Winners’ Cup
|
1
|
1961-62
