Fiorentina head coach Giuseppe Yakini spoke about the physical condition of the Russian forward Alexander Kokorin. Reported by Viola News.

According to the specialist, the player returned after a difficult stretch due to injury and has been training for only a few days. The coach noted that the striker needs to return to his best condition. Yakini also added that it is possible to talk about the timing of Kokorin’s return to the field only after consulting the medical headquarters.

In early March, Kokorin was injured and missed two months. The Russian was diagnosed with a hip injury.

Kokorin, 29, joined the Italian team from Spartak Moscow on January 27. The forward’s contract with Violets is 3.5 years. He took part in three matches for Fiorentina and has not yet scored a productive action.