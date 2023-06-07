Fiorentina-West Ham, Conference League final: where to watch it on TV and streaming

Fiorentina-West Ham where to see it on TV and streaming

Fiorentina chasing the second Cup in its history after the 1961 Cup Winners’ Cup. Europa League final against West Ham for the team coached by Vincenzo Italian who should field Milenkovic (preferred to Igor) with Martinez Quarta in defense and must unravel the node in attack (Cabral favorite over Jovic). Moyes is aiming for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Antonio more forward and former Milan Paqueta as central attacking midfielder.

Fiorentina-West Ham where to see it on TV: TV8, SKY, DAZN

The final of conference league Fiorentina-West Ham live TV on TV8 from 9pm on Wednesday 7 June. In pay tv will always be broadcast live from 21 from Sky Sports Uno (channel 201), Sky Sport Football (203), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (channel 251). The match will also go on DAZN.

Fiorentina-West Ham where to watch it in streaming

The Conference League Final Fiorentina-West Ham in stream will be broadcast live on Wednesday 7 June starting at 21 obviously from Daznas well as from SkyGo, NOW come on TV8 with the commentators above.

Fiorentina-West Ham TV commentary and streaming

Fiorentina-West Ham will be told by the commentary of Massimo Marianella with technical commentary by Lorenzo Minotti (fieldside Vanessa Leonardi And Massimiliano Nebuloni) on Sky and TV8. While the commentator of the Europa League final for Dazn will be Stephen Borghi flanked by Manuel Pasqual.

Fiorentina-West Ham: probable formations

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodò, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandragora; Ikoné, Bonaventura, Nico Gonzalez; Jovic. Coach: Italian. Subs: Cerofolini, Vannucchi, Venuti, Ranieri, Quarta, Terzic, Bianco, Duncan, Barak, Cabral, Brekalo, Sottil, Kouamé, Saponara. Unavailable: Castrovilli, Sirigu. Disqualified: none. Be wary: none.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Anthony. Coach: Moyes. Subs: Fabianski, Emerson, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Johnson, Fornals, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Ings. Unavailable: none. Disqualified: none. Be wary: none.

REFEREE: Del Cerro Grande (Spain). Assistants: Devis and Porras (Spain). Fourth official: Gil Manzano (Spain). Var: Seville (Spain). Avar: Munera-Hernandez-Lopez Martins (Spain).

Subscribe to the newsletter

