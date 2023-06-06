Fiorentina-West Ham where to watch the Conference League final on TV and streaming (photo Lapresse

Fiorentina-West Ham where to see it? Conference League Final, TV and streaming

Fiorentina in the Conference League final against West Ham on Wednesday 7 June (kick-off at 21) at the Eden Arena in Prague, in the Czech Republic: appointment with destiny for the patron company Rocco Commisso and coached by Vincenzo Italian, who dreams of bringing to Florence the second European competition in the history of the lily after the Cup Winners’ Cup (won in 1960/61, while the last final was the UEFA Cup lost against Juventus 33 years ago). The Viola have the top scorer of the tournament: Arthur Cabral with 7 goals (like Amdouni) and the best assistant of the event (Kouamé and Biraghi with five winning passes each). Fiorentina-West Ham where to see it: TV and streaming, here’s a quick guide to following the Conference League final.



Fiorentina-West Ham where to see it on TV: TV8

The final of conference league Fiorentina-West Ham it will be live TV on TV8 starting at 9pm on Wednesday 7 June with commentary by Massimo Marianella and technical commentary by Lorenzo Minotti (fieldside Vanessa Leonardi And Massimiliano Nebuloni).

Fiorentina-West Ham on TV on Sky Sport the final of the Conference League

Fiorentina-West Ham in pay tv will be broadcast live from 21 from Sky Sports Uno (channel 201), Sky Sport Football (203), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (channel 251). Same commentary and commentary team as TV8 (Marianella-Minotti, with Leonardi-Nebuloni).

Fiorentina-West Ham on Dazn

Fiorentina-West Ham will have live tv and stream on DAZN: commentator Stephen Borghi by his side Manuel Pasqual as a technical comment.

Fiorentina-West Ham where to watch live streaming

The Conference League Final Fiorentina-West Ham in stream will be broadcast live on Wednesday 7 June starting at 21 obviously from Daznas well as from SkyGo, NOW come on TV8 with the commentators above.

