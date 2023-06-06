About 3,000 fans from Florence and 15,000 from London without coupons, but at the moment there is no security problem in the city. The free entry areas are ready for supporters of the two teams

The ticketless people are hard to count. Also for the methods of purchasing coupons which has made the undecided change their minds several times. "It could be up to 3 thousand but I have no concern for the behavior of those who support the Viola" said the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, a few days ago. In reality at the moment they seem to be much less even if having precise ideas on the matter is complicated. From England they say that there may be up to 15,000 fans at the start. Bearing in mind that 5900 tickets each were handled by the clubs (sold out for both sides), plus other tickets were otherwise purchased on open sale, the possibility of having several thousand English supporters out of the venue is real.

At the moment Prague is starting to color itself with the colors of the two clubs. And in the center this morning Fiorentina and West Ham fans were taking pictures together. Of course we are only at the beginning and almost all of the fans, including the hottest ones, have yet to arrive. Although for the city center you can already see many English supporters singing in the pubs. The security plan has been defined for some time, launched by the city authorities and provides for about 10 thousand agents who will have to avoid tensions or even worse clashes between the parties.

The security plan also provides for the concession of two large areas to the supporters of the two teams to be able to watch the match through the installed giant screens. There is the initial appointment, and they will always leave from there to go to the stadium. Appointment for West Ham fans at the Fan Meeting Point in Letna Park, a space overlooking the Vltava River. Viola supporters will gather at the Fan Meeting Point in Vystaviste which will open at 10am with a live entertainment programme, food and beverage kiosks and more. A giant screen will be set up there for fans without coupons who want to watch the race together: free admission.

