Fiorentina West Ham live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Conference League final

FIORENTINA WEST HAM STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 7 June 2023, at 21 Fiorentina and West Ham take the field at the Eden Arena in Prague for the 2022-2023 Conference League final. Where to see the match Fiorentina West Ham live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Fiorentina West Ham: where to see it on TV

The Conference League final between Fiorentina and West Ham will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels, unencrypted – free – on TV8 and via internet (smartTv) on Dazn. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Fiorentina West Ham kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 7 June 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

In live streaming, the final of the Fiorentina West Ham Conference League will be visible via the platform, reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, which allows you to watch Sky programs on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are and on DAZN. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match: Fiorentina-West Ham

Fiorentina-West Ham Where :

: Date: Wednesday 7 June 2023

Wednesday 7 June 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, TV8

Sky Sports, TV8 Streams: SkyGo, DAZN

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Fiorentina West Ham on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match:

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Dodò, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Amrabat, Mandragora; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Ikonè; Cabral. All. Italian

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta; benrahma; Anthony. All. Moyes