Inter Milan and Fiorentina, Champions League and Conference League finalists respectively, will play for another title. This is the Coppa Italia that will face these two teams next Wednesday, May 24 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish.
Below we leave you all the necessary information for the preview of this Italian Cup final.
In which stadium is Fiorentina vs Inter Milan played?
City: Rome
Stadium: Stadio Olimpico in Rome
Date: Wednesday May 24
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina and 10:00 a.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan on television in Spain?
Television channel:DAZN
streaming online:DAZN
How can you watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan on television in Mexico?
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming:ESPN+
How can you watch Fiorentina vs Inter Milan on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Turin
|
1-1E
|
A series
|
Basel
|
1-3V
|
Conference League
|
udinense
|
2-0V
|
A series
|
Basel
|
1-2 D
|
Conference League
|
napoli
|
1-0 D
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
napoli
|
3-1D
|
A series
|
Milan
|
1-0V
|
UCL
|
Sassuolo
|
4-2V
|
A series
|
Milan
|
0-2V
|
UCL
|
Rome
|
0-2V
|
A series
The only player who will not be available for this match is Salvatore Sirigu. The veteran goalkeeper suffers from an Achilles tendon injury that will keep him out of the pitch until mid-June.
For this match, Skriniar arrives as a doubt given his physical problems, it will also be Mkhitaryan who suffers from a muscle injury. Neither Matias Zanotti nor Valentin Carboni will be able to be there since they are playing the U-20 World Cup with the Italian team.
Fiorentina: Terracciano, Dodó, Milenkovic, Julio, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Castrovilli; Nico González, Arthur Cabral, Brekalo
Inter de Milan: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku
Fiorentina 1-3 Inter de Milan
