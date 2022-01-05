Fiorentina unleashed. After Ikonè, Commisso’s club lands the second hit of this January transfer market, bringing Krzysztof Piatek (born in 1995) back to Italy. The Pole arrives on loan from Hertha Berlin with a right of redemption set at around 15 million euros and tomorrow he will support medical examinations: then his transfer will be made official. After all, the Viola have long been looking for a striker because Kokorin has not convinced and is out. Vlahovic alone cannot be enough and the market men have decided to focus on an old ball like the Pole, long sought after in the summer of 2020: bringing him back to Italy with a real decisive thrust capable of overcoming the competition of others. club, Genoa above all.