Fiorentina got their hands on the new crack of Uruguayan football Agustin Alvarez, a 2001-born Penarol striker and protagonist with 33 goals and 9 assists in 70 games of the last competitive season. In the last few hours, the viola club has found an agreement with its agent Edgardo Lasalvia for a 5-year contract. The negotiations began in December with a meeting in Florence between the boy’s entourage and Nicolas Burdisso. Now the final goal is getting closer and closer.

Listen to “Fiorentina unleashed, agreement with crack Alvarez: Milan’s competition burned, what is missing to close” on Spreaker.

WHAT’S MISSING TO CLOSE – Alvarez, followed with great interest by Milan who had a confrontation with Lasalvia a few weeks ago at the club’s headquarters, is looking forward to the closing of the deal. Fiorentina are intensifying contacts with Penarol and have presented an offer of around 10 million euros plus various bonuses. The intention of Prade and Burdisso is to close the operation this weekend. In this case Alvarez would remain at Penarol on loan until the end of the season and then form a dream offensive department with Piatek and Cabral.