At the first corner you have already won, we might as well enjoy the rest of the race having fun and maybe dreaming a bit. And so the purple market three days after opening has already brought Vincenzo Italiano as a dowry everything that was theoretically needed at the entrance. A titular offensive winger, possibly left-handed, able to overcome the man and create superiority. And a number nine with behind him, at the request of the technician, already traces of Serie A in the curriculum. Ready go and the Commisso club with the French Jonathan Ikoné and the Polish Krzysztof Piatek completed, thanks to the work of Joe Barone and Daniele Pradè, the speech with speed, decision and (those always serve) fresh money. All done, we might as well pursue the future, perhaps in the form of a whim. It is on this track that a crazy idea has recently been born, if only to see the effect it has. Try to understand if there are the conditions to bring Isco (born in 1992) to Florence, a Real Madrid talent finished in mothballs and totally out of the Spanish super club project.

Expiration – The attacking midfielder has been with Madrid for a lifetime. Arrived in the summer of 2013 from Malaga, for 30 million euros, he hasn’t moved anymore, building a great career and also becoming important for the Spanish super national team. However, things change at all latitudes and at Real the air has been heavy for Isco for some time. If already last year even with 25 appearances (without goals) in the league (well 17, however, starting from the bench), he hoped for a greater use, this season things have definitely worsened. Relations with Carlo Ancelotti are at a minimum and in the last four months of the championship he has played less than an hour overall. Even two days ago in the cup against Alcoyano, despite the presence of many “non-owners” in the team, he went to the bench: entering a quarter of an hour from the end. In short, things do not go well, the form without playing is far away, and Real has long put him on the market: if he does not start immediately he will leave in the summer on a free transfer. In the last two weeks there has been talk of the interest of many teams, especially the English and Spanish. But the information was also taken by Fiorentina.

Dream bis – The player’s status and age still from his (he will turn 30 in April), make Isco a player appetite for other top clubs. But after the arrival of Mario Gomez in 2013, fresh winner of the treble against all odds, woe to underestimate the attractiveness of Florence. At the same time, Fiorentina pursued, and will try again to do so, another goal of very difficult execution. That Julian Alvarez (born in 2000) who at River Plate literally exploded with goals in the last season. Fiorentina have been wooing him for a long time, also thanks to Burdisso, a viola manager with infinite channels in South America. The player is crazy about it and in a future without Vlahovic for the Viola attacking department it would be perfect. The problem? Everyone wants it, from Inter (we talk about it elsewhere in the newspaper) to the top European clubs.

Reality – Meanwhile, Fiorentina took a center forward. Piatek landed yesterday in the early afternoon in Florence before undergoing the (long) usual medical examinations. He arrives in viola on loan with the right of redemption (about 15 million) from Hertha Berlin and as soon as it is made official (today) it will be available to the Italian coach giving an extra option to the department. “I’m happy,” he whispered while waiting for the presentation. The starting status will be that of deputy Vlahovic, but either because of the player’s ambitions, or because of the very particular situation of the Serbian champion, the future is really to be written. Vlahovic will leave, probably he will in the summer. But January has just begun and the relations between the footballer’s entourage and the club are complicated. Impossible to rule out any hypothesis.

January 7, 2022 (change January 7, 2022 | 08:30)

