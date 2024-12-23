





















The meeting Fiorentina – Udinese of Serie A, which is played at Stadio Artemio Franchi at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Fiorentina – Udinese

Classification and statistics between Fiorentina – Udinese

Fiorentina comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Bologna



while Udinese played their last Serie A match against



Naples



. He Fiorentina currently occupies the position number 4 of Serie A with 34 points, while their rival,

Udineseoccupies the place 9 with 20 points.

