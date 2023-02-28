The Italian team signs a success that has been missing since January 7 with Sassuolo. Two goals dominated in the first half, then the pearl of the captain in the final

From our correspondent GB Olivero

After a long run-up, Verona stops precisely on the occasion in which they could have reached Spezia and perhaps give Fiorentina some bad thoughts. Instead, the Viola won easily by scoring twice in the first half and once at the end of the second half, conceding very little and managing the match without problems. The Italian team took the game in hand from the beginning, while Verona’s maneuver, slow and confused, never found an outlet. The only regret for the Gialloblù is the enormous opportunity wasted by Lasagna to make it 1-1: maybe another match would have been born. But shortly after Fiorentina doubled and there was no more history. Applause for Cristiano Biraghi who made it 3-0 by kicking a free kick from behind the midfield line and overtaking Montipò who didn’t expect the conclusion. See also Italian and Vlahovic's farewell: "I try not to regret him, a united group and we move on"

First half — The Italian goes back to 4-2-3-1 by advancing Barak on the outside line. The goal is to attack Tameze and play one-on-one in the opposing trocar. Verona appears a bit blocked by the importance of the match and struggles to find measures for their opponents. The Viola move with greater fluency, execute well the plan prepared by their coach and unlock the game with the first shot on goal. In the 12th minute Dodo serves Ikonè on the sideline in mid-field, the Gialloblù are badly positioned, Dawidowicz makes a mistake trying to attack his opponent in the open field and is jumped over very easily. Ikonè serves Barak in the area, who beats Montipò with his left foot. All too simple. Verona, who had been dangerous from a corner before the goal (Hien’s header), struggled to react. In the 29th minute, however, Hellas builds the great opportunity to equalize: after a quick restart, Lazovic catches Lasagna in the center of the area, who heads in with the goal wide open and misses the aim and puts it on the back. The first gialloblù shot in the mirror is from Duda, who engages Terracciano from outside in the 30th minute. In the 38th minute, however, Fiorentina doubled: Mandragora’s corner and Cabral’s shot in front of goal, who anticipated Hien. And before the break, the Viola went close to scoring a third goal with Dodo’s shot blocked by Montipò and Barak’s subsequent tap-in deflected by Dawidowicz. See also Merry: "Test of maturity. Scudetto? Don't worry, we're far away ..."

Shooting — At the start of the second half Zaffaroni inserts Cabal and Braaf in place of Magnani and Doig. Just Braaf tries to give the shock with a couple of shots and a shot rejected by Terracciano. But Fiorentina never suffers and indeed builds the opportunity for the third goal, but the conclusion of Ikonè, served by Gonzalez, is rejected by Cabal. Italian interpreters change: progressively out Barak, Amrabat, Cabral, Terzic and Ikonè and in Bonaventura, Castrovilli, Jovic, Biraghi and Saponara. Verona relies on Gaich and Verdi, but the substance does not change and the greatest danger, so to speak, comes from a cross-shot by Lazovic deflected for a corner by Terracciano. In the 42nd minute there was the only chance for Verona to restart: a delicious cross from Lazovic, a header from Gaich and an outside post. And in the 44th minute the magic of Biraghi: foul on Mandragora, the Viola full-back sees Montipò off the posts and scores by kicking from behind the halfway line. A feat that ennobles the beautiful victory of Fiorentina. See also Spalletti, face to face with a fan. Then against the Franks: "Continuous insults, how rude"

February 27, 2023 (change February 27, 2023 | 22:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Fiorentina #trio #Verona #Biraghi #scores #midfield