Fiorentina wins easily, beating Catanzaro 3-0 above all by virtue of a good second half after Viola struggled to create goal chances in the first. Two left-handed flashes by Ikone and Mandragora and the goal in added time by the Russian Kokorin decide, with Vincenzo Italiano who rotated almost all of his players. Out Jovic for a contusion to the right tibia and Sottil, who continues his individual training program. Worth mentioning is Arthur’s debut in the middle of the second half, with the Brazilian inserted next to Duncan in the two-man midfield.

effort and goals

Fiorentina on the pitch with the usual 4-2-3-1, Parisi starting on the left, Castrovilli threequarters behind Cabral: Kouame and Sabiri on the outside. Viola in control of the match with ball possession, but seemed rather sterile given the difficulty in accelerating. The logical lack of speed in preparation does not prevent the purple coach from snorting and asking more of him. Of real opportunities, however, not even the shadow. Many changes in the interval, even complete rotations for Catanzaro. And Fiorentina immediately more relaxed. Duncan (the man of the match) and Ikone pack the opening goal in the 54th minute with the cold Frenchman placing it in the corner to the right of the goalkeeper. Seven minutes later a free-kick quickly frees Mandragora in front of the goalkeeper: powerful left foot and doubles. The Italian is satisfied and you can also hear some “good guys” from the sidelines. Then space for Arthur, who entered in place of Mandragora and eager to make up for lost time. At the turn of the 90th minute Catanzaro had a great chance with Cerofolini who hypnotized Moussa Bamba while Kokorin made no mistake by placing a precise low shot for the final 3-0.